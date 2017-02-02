Popular Louisville chef Edward Lee plans to open fourth restaura - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Popular Louisville chef Edward Lee plans to open fourth restaurant at Fourth Street Live!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -

Popular Louisville chef Edward Lee is opening his fourth restaurant at Fourth Street Live!

Lee is the chef and owner of 610 Magnolia, The Wine Studio and MilkWood. His new restaurant will be called Whiskey Dry.  

“I’ve always wanted to have a place where people can come hang out with friends while enjoying a delicious burger and maybe discovering a new favorite whiskey,” Lee said. “This is that place.”

Whiskey Dry will serve gourmet burgers with handmade buns and condiments. Everything, including the ketchup, will be homemade. The cocktail list will have more than 200 American, Irish, Scotch and Japanese whiskeys. Lee describes Whiskey Dry as more casual than his other restaurants. 

“We are extremely excited to announce our partnership with Chef Lee to bring Whiskey Dry to Fourth Street Live!,” said Ed Hartless, President of Fourth Street Live! “Chef Lee is an incredible chef, and we are really proud to work with him to unveil his latest culinary vision. Whiskey Dry is going to be a very special addition for the district and downtown Louisville’s dining scene.”

Lee says the restaurant will open in the spring. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

