Indiana lawmaker pushing to lift ban on Sunday alcohol sales

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana lawmaker wants to open up discussions about lifting the ban on selling alcohol on Sundays in Indiana. 

Grocery chains, convenience stores and pharmacies have pushed for years to have Indiana's ban lifted, which dates back eight decades. House Speaker Brian Bosma says he has long supported allowing Sunday sales and calls the ban an "outlier."

This year's proposal creates a supplemental dealer's permit for Sunday sales. Liquor stores would not be required to get the permits.

There's still no word on whether the measure will be considered by a committee.

