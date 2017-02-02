Smyrna Elementary seeks to drop 'Traditional' from its name

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Smyrna Elementary School wants to drop the word "Traditional" from its name, according to a proposal that will be considered by the Jefferson County Board of Education on Tuesday.

Principal Tiffany Stith says in a Jan. 20 letter she submitted to the school board that she wants to alleviate any confusion among community members and parents who may think they are seeking to place students in a traditional program.

"We are requesting this change because Smyrna is not a direct feeder to traditional middle school programs," principal Tiffany Stith said in a letter she sent to the school board on Jan. 20. "Our rationale for changing the school name is based on student placement from the school district, the student dress code and the instructional delivery implemented in the classroom to support diverse student needs centered on academics."

The school opened in 1961, but its name was changed to Smyrna Traditional Elementary School in 2001. School officials say it would revert back to its original name of Smyrna Elementary School.

If approved by the board, Smyrna would be the third JCPS school in two years to request to drop "traditional" from its name.

In January, the school board approved Moore Traditional School's request to became the Marion C. Moore School. In 2015, Fern Creek High School also asked to drop "traditional" from its name.

Smyrna is located next door to Moore in southwestern Jefferson County.

Reporter Antoinette Konz covers K-12 education for WDRB News. She can be reached at 502-585-0838 or @tkonz on Twitter.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.