Authorities identify man shot to death in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a man who died in an early morning shooting in the Russell neighborhood Thursday.

According to Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Jack Arnold, that man has been identified as 20-year-old Quarte Atkinson, Jr.

Police say Atkinson Jr. was found shot to death early Thursday morning in the Russell neighborhood.

The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. at the City View apartments near the intersection of Tenth Street and West Muhammad Ali Boulevard.

When officers got to the scene, they found that Atkinson Jr. been shot to death inside one of the apartments. Family members tell us he lived there.

Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell says they need the public's help to find witnesses and a suspect.

"Yes, unfortunately it's another younger person," Mitchell said. "We had one the other day, and obviously this is a tune that's being sung too many times in our community. It's unfortunate, another death. And it's incumbent upon the individuals that may have any information to give it to us, so that we can find the person or persons responsible for this."

Investigators spent the early morning hours knocking on doors in the area looking for anyone who saw or heard anything but no one has been arrested.

One neighbor we spoke to says she hears gunshots in the area constantly, and is afraid to leave her home.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at 574-LMPD.

