Louisville's Pass cited for marijuana, wideout Samuel for racing at 115 mph on Interstate

WDRB's Eric Crawford previews Kentucky Derby 143.More >>
WDRB's Eric Crawford previews Kentucky Derby 143.More >>
Bob Baffert doesn't have a Derby horse, but he won't be an afterthought on Derby weekend after winning the Kentucky Oaks with Abel Tasman.More >>
Bob Baffert doesn't have a Derby horse, but he won't be an afterthought on Derby weekend after winning the Kentucky Oaks with Abel Tasman.More >>
Louisville sophomore Donovan Mitchell says he's leaving school to hire an agent and will remain in the 2017 NBA Draft.More >>
Louisville sophomore Donovan Mitchell says he's leaving school to hire an agent and will remain in the 2017 NBA Draft.More >>
Eric Crawford gives a quick preview of the 20 Kentucky Derby starters -- each in 100 words or less.More >>
Eric Crawford gives a quick preview of the 20 Kentucky Derby starters -- each in 100 words or less.More >>
Churchill Downs' oddsmaker Mike Battaglia talks about the process of setting the morning line for the 2017 Kentucky Derby.More >>
Churchill Downs' oddsmaker Mike Battaglia talks about the process of setting the morning line for the 2017 Kentucky Derby.More >>
Trainer Antonio Sano has endured two kidnappings in his native Venezuela, rebuilt his training career, and has Gunnevera headed into Saturday's Kentucky Derby in an incredible tale of perseverance.More >>
Trainer Antonio Sano has endured two kidnappings in his native Venezuela, rebuilt his training career, and has Gunnevera headed into Saturday's Kentucky Derby in an incredible tale of perseverance.More >>
The University of Kentucky is expected to announce a naming rights deal for Commonwealth Stadium, the first such deal in university history, and first for a football stadium in the Southeastern Conference.More >>
The University of Kentucky is expected to announce a naming rights deal for Commonwealth Stadium, the first such deal in university history, and first for a football stadium in the Southeastern Conference.More >>
Favorites are on a four-year winning streak at the Kentucky Derby. As Derby week arrives, Eric Crawford asks, can the run continue?More >>
Favorites are on a four-year winning streak at the Kentucky Derby. As Derby week arrives, Eric Crawford asks, can the run continue?More >>