Louisville's Pass cited for marijuana, wideout Samuel for racing at 115 mph on Interstate

Louisville's Pass cited for marijuana, wideout Samuel for racing - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In separate traffic stops last month, University of Louisville freshman quarterback Jawon Pass was cited for marijuana possession and starting wideout Traveon Samuel was cited for speeding, reckless driving and racing on a public highway when officers clocked him at 115 miles per hour on Interstate 65.

A spokesman for the football team said head coach Bobby Petrino is aware of the situations and will handle them internally.

Officers clocked Samuel and another vehicle going better than 100 mph on I-65 North at 1:51 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6. The other vehicle, according to a citation first obtained by The Courier-Journal, slowed down when the driver saw officers, but Samuel continued north in a white 2006 Lexus GS300, "passing on the right side, tailgating, failing to signal lane changes and crossing all three lanes at once."

Samuel, a sophomore from Phoenix City, Ala., who had 18 catches for 230 yards last season, is due in court on Feb. 20.

The Pass citation also occurred during a traffic stop. The police report says Pass' vehicle, a blue 2010 Nissan with expired registration, was blocking an oncoming lane of traffic at 1:27 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22. A subsequent search found a bag of marijuana in the rear passenger seat and residue on the driver's door. Pass did not have his license with him.

He is charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana, blocking a lane of traffic and not having license or registration. He's due in court on March 9.

Pass, an Army All-American out of Carver High School in Columbus, Ga., is a leading candidate to follow Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Lamar Jackson when he moves on. He sat out last season, after throwing for 2,215 yards and 12 touchdowns and running for 719 yards and 16 touchdowns as a high school senior.

