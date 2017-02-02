Last refugee family arrives in Louisville until end of President - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Last refugee family arrives in Louisville until end of President Trump's 120-day ban

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The last refugee family brought in by Kentucky Refugee Ministries has arrived in Louisville.

Because of President Trump's travel ban, the organization says this family of six will be its last family to be brought into the U.S. for the next 120 days.

St. Matthews Episcopal Church and KRM sponsored the family from Zambia.

The mother and brother are originally from the Congo. They were given American flags, candy and other gifts when they arrived.

"I'm happy," Elizabeth Kabanga said. "I'm here finally, and you all know how refugee life is complicated. We give thanks to God that we are here."

The family has been in a refugee camp since 2004. The church will now help them with housing, taking English classes and getting to medical appointments.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

