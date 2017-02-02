'Boot camp' held for Louisville lawyers wanting to take on Presi - WDRB 41 Louisville News

'Boot camp' held for Louisville lawyers wanting to take on President Trump's immigration orders

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Urban League hosted a "Immigration Boot camp" Thursday for lawyers preparing for a possible battle with President Trump.

Presenters from the ACLU and Human Rights Section of the Louisville Bar Association spoke to the local attorneys about the recent executive orders from the White House and ways to help local clients.

The "boot camp" traded barbells for ballpoint pens, and the information came so quickly the attorneys fingers could have broken a sweat. 

"We need to make sure that we are engaged, and we understand, and that we are ready to fight when necessary," said Sadiqa Reynolds, president of the Louisville Urban League.

Louisville's international population sits at around 100,000 people, and President Trump's suspension of immigrant and refugee entry into the U.S. directly affects some local families. 

Fourteen-year-old Anmar Abbas' mother is stuck in Iraq. Abbas has been staying with an uncle in Louisville.

"He doesn't know what to do. She doesn't know what do to. It's a really, really, very hard circumstance," Abbas said.

Also impacted is Abdulrahim Adam, whose 80-year-old grandmother was sent back to a refugee camp after being cleared by the U.S. government to move to Louisville.. 

"It's painful, actually, because we have been neglected by the government of Sudan," Adam said.

Attorney Laura Landenwich attended the boot camp to prepare herself for a unique battle.  

"The courts are going to have an important role," she said. "What we now have in an executive who is exceeding authority in a way that we've never seen before. " 

The civil rights attorney understands fully the challenges of taking on government. Landenwich was part of the legal team that won the case at the U.S. Supreme Court, which legalized gay marriage nationwide. 

Similarly so, immigration is a debate that is splitting the country. 

"The president is expected to protect the United States, and that's what this order is doing," said Jim Standbury, chairman of the Jefferson County Republican Party.

With no end in sight, the "boot camp" is trying to get Louisville lawyers fit for a fight.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.