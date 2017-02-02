Suspect released after alleged armed robbery now charged with murder

When it comes to keeping the high dollar guests at Churchill Downs happy, one woman works year round to make sure their suites live up to their expensive taste.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Chicago man accused of committing a violent armed robbery was released from jail, and now he's charged with murder in Louisville.

Gerad Carter's official criminal history in Louisville started in October 2016. Carter is accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint in west Louisville.

"Suspect put a black handgun in her face and demanded she give her phone to him," the prosecutor said during Carter's initial arraignment.

After hearing the charges, District Court Judge David Holton set a $25,000 bond.

"There's no bail credit," Judge Bolton said. "He's from Chicago. He's a flight risk. He's a danger."

The public defender pushed for Carter to be released on his own recognizance, and the prosecution objected.

"If you pick up one more charge of anything, you can bet you're going back into custody," said Jefferson District Judge Anne Haynie.

Judge Haynie gave Carter a warning but set him free. So Carter was released in November, and by late-January of 2017, he was back in trouble with the law.

Carter is accused of killing 25-year old John Grover on Monday and then fleeing to Chicago.

Retired District and Family Court Judge Green said there are typically two qualifiers judges use when considering bond.

"Will the person come back to court and danger to the community? Might somebody get hurt if I release this particular defendant."

"Pretrial services will do a complete report," Judge Green said. "They'll score the person."

Pretrial services scored Carter a "low risk," which might explain the judge's decision. But despite that, he's accused of taking a life and running.

"He did exactly the two things that the bond was supposed to prevent," Judge Green said.

Carter was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Chicago on Wednesday, and he was indicted on the murder charge on Thursday.

