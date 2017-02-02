9-year-old girl suffers life-threatening brain injury, 2 broken - WDRB 41 Louisville News

9-year-old girl suffers life-threatening brain injury, 2 broken legs after being hit by car on Broadway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 9-year-old girl was hit by a car around 9 p.m. Thursday on Broadway near Barret Avenue in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood.

Police say she got out her parents' car in the median to get her glasses from the dance studio when she was hit.

She was thrown at least 50 feet and pinned underneath another car, and bystanders stopped to lift the car off of her before she was transported to Norton Children's Hospital with a life-threatening brain injury. Both of her legs are also broken.

The driver reportedly fled the scene. There isn't any suspect information, but police say they are searching for a white car.

If you have any information in this case, you're asked to call the LMPD tip line at 574-LMPD.

