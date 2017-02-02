LACETT | Louisville women lose at buzzer to NC State

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) – Miah Spencer’s runner as time expired gave 19th ranked NC State a 72-70 win over the 9th ranked Louisville Cardinals women’s basketball team Thursday evening at the KFC Yum! Center.
Spencer scored 22 points as the Wolfpack (17-6, 7-3 ACC) snapped U of L’s five game win streak.
Sophomore Asia Durr scored 22 points, leading the way for the Cardinals in a losing effort.
Louisville (20-5, 7-3 ACC) is back in action next Monday at number 7 Notre Dame.
