LACETT | Louisville women lose at buzzer to NC State - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LACETT | Louisville women lose at buzzer to NC State

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) – Miah Spencer’s runner as time expired gave 19th ranked NC State a 72-70 win over the 9th ranked Louisville Cardinals women’s basketball team Thursday evening at the KFC Yum! Center.

Spencer scored 22 points as the Wolfpack (17-6, 7-3 ACC) snapped U of L’s five game win streak.

Sophomore Asia Durr scored 22 points, leading the way for the Cardinals in a losing effort.

Louisville (20-5, 7-3 ACC) is back in action next Monday at number 7 Notre Dame.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.