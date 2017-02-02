Police arrest 3 after carjacking, chase into Oldham County - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police arrest 3 after carjacking, chase into Oldham County

Police converge on a stolen car on I-71 in Oldham County.
Cody Cooper (source: Louisville Metro Corrections)
Ashleigh Judah (source: Louisville Metro Corrections)
Darnell Jordan (source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three people have been arrested after police say they stole a man's car and led them on a chase that ended in Oldham County. 

According to the arrest report, one of the suspects -- 20-year-old Cody Cooper -- planned the robbery with a woman he knew. Police say Cooper contacted 20-year-old Ashleigh Judah, who said she had been talking to someone online who would make a good target. Judah told police Cooper instructed her to ask the victim to give her a ride to Goldsmith Lane and Rock Cliff Court. 

The victim agreed, police say, but when they arrived at the location, Judah got out of the car and Cooper jumped in the passenger seat and began punching the victim in the face.

That's when police say a third suspect -- 23-year-old Darnell Jordan -- approached the driver's side and yelled "shoot him!" Police say the victim got out of the  car, and the suspects took off. 

Police located the car a short time later, but the driver refused to stop. The chase continued into Oldham County, where the vehicle came to a stop after police deployed stop sticks around mile marker 22.

All three suspects then ran from the car, but police caught up with them after a short foot chase. 

All three are charged with first degree robbery. Darnell is also charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. 

