Mascot Bowl X: It's Foam vs. Fur in a battle for mascot glory

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB in the Morning's Mascot Bowl X kicks off Super Bowl weekend.

A decade of the Mascot Bowl has produced some winners and losers. But the biggest winners are the WDRB viewers. This year did not disappoint.

Keith Kaiser and the WDRB Sports crew headed up some of the areas most animated athletes. More than 30 local mascots took to the field at Mockingbird Valley Sports Complex this morning, Friday, February 3rd.

WDRB's Snow Fox, Wendy's Frosty, Sweet Frog's FroYo and others butted heads and left it all on the gridiron. The clash of foam and fur produced some dramatic highlights. Some got big heads, some got deflated egos and some were out for glory.

Expect Mascot Bowl XI next year the Friday before Super Bowl LII.

