Police seize drugs and guns from home near Conway Middle School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is facing several felony charges after police say they found drugs and guns in his home.

According to the arrest report, 41-year-old Dimitrius Robinson was under investigation by narcotics detectives. On Thursday they served a search warrant at his home in the 6600 block of Stana Drive, which is near Sylvania Park and Conway Middle School.

During the search, police say they found 1.5 kilos of cocaine, oxycodone pills, xanax pills, marijuana, digital scales with residue and two handguns.

Robinson was arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of marijuana possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Robinson is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.