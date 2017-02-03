Police arrest 2 men accused of stealing 16 iPhones from employer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested two men after they allegedly stole 16 iPhones from their workplace.

According to the arrest report, it happened around 10 p.m. Thursday at Ingram Micro at 6001 Global Distribution Way, which is near Appliance Park. That's where police say 28-year-old Brandon Rowe was seen on surveillance video taking 16 iPhones from a secure area. He then walked through a metal detector and gave the phones to 26-year-old Thomas Dickerson III.

Police say Dickerson then ran to his car in the parking lot where he was stopped by a detective. Police say they smelled a strong odor of marijuana on Dickerson, and found pot when they searched the car, along with the 16 stolen iPhones.

The 16 iPhones were valued at approximately $11,200. Police say Dickerson admitted he and Rowe have stolen 30 to 40 iPhones in the past week.

Both men were arrested and charged with theft by unlawful taking. Dickerson is also charged with possession of marijuana.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.