Search continues at Waddy farm after human skull found

WADDY, Ky. (WDRB) -- Search crews with cadaver dogs continue to search a farm in Shelby County after its owner reported one of his dogs finding what appears to be a human skull Wednesday evening. 

Right now, Shelby County sheriff detectives are protecting an area they believe may be connected to the discovery of the skull. The owner of the farm, Don Kircher, says he believes his dogs found the skull somewhere on his farm, which spans about 200 acres and is mostly wooded. 

Shelby County Sheriff Mike Armstrong says investigators will be following Kircher's dogs today to see if they lead them any closer to where the skull was found. At this time, not much is known about the skull itself. Officials say lab tests will eventually reveal its gender and age. 

Armstrong says there are no missing persons cases in Shelby County, but detectives have collected reports from other counties just in case. He says the remains could have been in the area for up to a year, and may not have even come from Kircher's property.

"There is a possibility that the skull may have been two miles somewhere else when it actually came to be where it was, and over time it could have gotten moved," Armstrong. 

A press conference is scheduled for today at 3 o'clock. We'll be streaming it live right here on WDRB. 

