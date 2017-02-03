Man accused of driving 2 miles with woman's body in windshield - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Man accused of driving 2 miles with woman's body in windshield

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A driver is accused of hitting and killing a woman on a Kentucky interstate, then driving two miles with her body in the windshield.

Investigators say the woman was hit while walking alone on I-71-and-75 Thursday in Covington. Police say the driver kept going with the body on his car until he got to a gas station and called for help.

Police are trying to figure out exactly what happened, and have been reviewing video from interstate cameras and talking to witnesses. 

The driver and victim's names have not been released.

