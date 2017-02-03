2 Fort Campbell soldiers killed, suspect in custody - WDRB 41 Louisville News

2 Fort Campbell soldiers killed, suspect in custody

Posted: Updated:

OAK GROVE, Ky. (AP) -- Authorities say two Fort Campbell soldiers have been killed and a juvenile injured following a domestic dispute near the Army post on the Kentucky-Tennessee line.

Kentucky State Police say in a statement it appears 35-year-old Jeremy Demar of Clarksville, Tennessee, was in a domestic dispute with his estranged wife, 32-year-old Pricilla Ann East, and found her at a home in Oak Grove, Kentucky, where he forced his way in Thursday night and fatally shot her and 28-year-old Christopher Ryan Hoch.

The statement said both were soldiers.

Police say a teenager received minor injuries in a confrontation with Demar, who fled with a young child.

The statement says Clarksville police later apprehended Demar and took him into custody. The child wasn't injured.

Demar was charged Friday with murder, murder-domestic violence, burglary and assault. He is being held at the Montgomery County Jail. Records don't indicate whether he has an attorney.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.