Home Cuisine offers healthy Super Bowl recipes

LOUISVILLE, Ky, (WDRB) As the New England Patriots take on the Atlanta Falcons this Sunday, fans will watch with their favorite Super Bowl dishes. Home Cuisine, a food delivery service, shares a few healthy options to enjoy with out overindulging.

Greek Yogurt Coleslaw

Yield: About 4½ cups

Ingredients

½ cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

3½ tablespoons cider vinegar

1 tablespoons honey

1 teaspoon kosher salt

teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon celery seed

1 cup crushed fresh pineapple

3 cups shredded green cabbage

3 cups shredded purple cabbage

2 shredded carrots

In a small bowl, combine Greek yogurt, vinegar, sugar, salt, Celery seed, and pepper and whisk until smooth and thoroughly combined.

Place slaw blend/cabbage, carrots and pineapple in a large bowl and pour Greek yogurt dressing mixture over top. Stir to coat cabbage thoroughly.

Cover and refrigerate until using (preferably at least 30 minutes).

Healthy Spinach Artichoke Dip

Ingredients:

13.75 oz artichoke hearts packed in water, drained

10 oz frozen spinach, thawed and squeezed

1/4 cup chopped green onion (or chives)

1 clove garlic

1 cup fat free Greek yogurt

1/2 cup Parmigiano Reggiano

4 oz shredded part skim mozzarella cheese salt and fresh pepper to taste

1 teaspoon Tarragon

olive oil spray

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375°F.

In a small food processor, coarsely chop the artichoke hearts with the garlic and shallots.

Combine all the ingredients in a medium bowl. Place in an oven-proof dish and bake at 375° for 20-25 minutes, until hot and cheese is melted. Serve right away.

Black Bean Sweet Potato Chili

1 tablespoon plus 2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 medium-large sweet potato, peeled and diced

1 large onion, diced

4 cloves garlic, minced

2 tablespoons chili powder

4 teaspoons ground cumin

½ teaspoon ground chipotle chile

¼ teaspoon salt

2½ cups water

2 15-ounce cans black beans, rinsed

14-ounce can diced tomatoes

4 teaspoons lime juice

½ cup chopped fresh cilantro

Preparation:

Heat oil in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add sweet potato and onion and cook, stirring often, until the onion is beginning to soften, about four minutes. Add garlic, chili powder, cumin, chipotle and salt and cook, stirring constantly, for 30 seconds. Add water and bring to a simmer.

Cover, reduce heat to maintain a gentle simmer and cook until the sweet potato is tender, ten to 12 minutes. Add beans, tomatoes and lime juice; increase heat to high and return to a simmer, stirring often. Reduce heat and simmer until slightly reduced, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in cilantro.

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to three days or freeze for up to three months.

For more information about Home Cuisine, click here. Home Cuisine can also be contacted by calling (502) 896-0666 or via email.

