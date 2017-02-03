$15M expansion at Hardin Memorial Hospital nearly complete - WDRB 41 Louisville News

$15M expansion at Hardin Memorial Hospital nearly complete

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local hospital is ready to show off after a $15 million expansion.

Crews are in the final stages of construction at Hardin Memorial Hospital. The project adds 14,000 square feet, along with specialized rooms for patients with mental health needs and victims of sexual assault.

A CT scanner will be located inside the department to speed up diagnosis.

The building uses a new layout designed to make it easier to monitor and respond to patients. The hospital says it has the fourth busiest ER in the state and the department has simply outgrown the space.  

"The ER that they're currently working out of here was really meant to serve around 40,000 patients a year and they're already seeing over 70,000," said Deanna Parker assistant vice president of emergency services. 

The expansion should be finished by mid-March.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

