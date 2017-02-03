64th annual talent show takes over Atherton High School

Several officers met Sierra Bradway at a cemetery, where her father is buried.

Carl deGraaf taught educational psychology at the New Albany school for 25 years until he retired in 2007.

Police say he got mad at his own mother when she tried to call police, so he held her hostage at gunpoint.

MetroSafe tells WDRB the call came in at 2:05 p.m. at an apartment complex in the area.

Churchill Downs has gone on an unprecedented buying spree, snapping up $13 million in homes, lots and commercial properties on three sides of its iconic Central Avenue track. Company officials are mum on their plans.

Churchill Downs has spent nearly $13 million since December on real estate near the track, including the last two houses closest to Gate 17 on Homeview Drive.

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) -- It's one of the biggest events of the year for Atherton High School students in the Highlands.

Students have worked all year preparing for the 64th annual Vaudeville. The variety show is a play mixed with students' talents. Students hope all their work will be the talk of the school come Monday morning.

"I just think of how many kids have performed here and gone on and I'll be out in the community talking to someone and they'll say, 'oh, yeah. I remember we did Vaudeville, our theme was this and I was in a rock band and it was great.' So, yeah, it's got a very rich history," Andy Perry, Theater Instructor said.

The show is a fundraiser for prom. Whatever is leftover goes to the theater department.

The show is Saturday at 7 p.m. at Atherton High School, located at 3000 Dundee Road in Louisville. Admission is $7.

