64th annual talent show takes over Atherton High School

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) -- It's one of the biggest events of the year for Atherton High School students in the Highlands. 

Students have worked all year preparing for the 64th annual Vaudeville. The variety show is a play mixed with students' talents. Students hope all their work will be the talk of the school come Monday morning.

"I just think of how many kids have performed here and gone on and I'll be out in the community talking to someone and they'll say, 'oh, yeah. I remember we did Vaudeville, our theme was this and I was in a rock band and it was great.' So, yeah, it's got a very rich history," Andy Perry, Theater Instructor said.

The show is a fundraiser for prom. Whatever is leftover goes to the theater department.

The show is Saturday at 7 p.m. at Atherton High School, located at 3000 Dundee Road in Louisville. Admission is $7.

