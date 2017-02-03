TV Promotion & Marketing Producer (2/3/17)

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Don’t wait for your current job to get better, put your creative skills to better use here. If out of the box is how you rock, and you have strong writing skills, production vision, and promo proficiency, then push it past the limits. Bring your innovation and ideas to the widescreen & promo news feeds at our inventive stations. WDRB is seeking a creative-minded promo production producer to join our innovative Creative Services team. WDRB is the only TV station in Kentucky to earn the "Best Places to Work" award for a consecutive six years.

BENEFITS:

Medical / Dental / Life / Disability / Matching 401K

POSITION:

Full-time

DESIRED REQUIREMENTS:

1) Ability to manufacture and execute original station image, news and entertainment programming promotion campaigns for TV, digital and social media.

2) At least 2 years’ experience preferred in a TV marketing promotion division, pro-production company, news production or related field.

3) Rock solid writing skills, good news knowledge, experience in field-shooting production, nonlinear editing proficiency and After Effects skill.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

1) College degree is required.

2) Candidates must have high energy and the ability to work with a sense of urgency to complete tasks on deadline.

3) Can work through a fast-paced day and juggle multiple assignments at once.

4) Need to be organized, with strong written and verbal communication skills.

5) Possess a deep pool of creative ideas and actively participate in creative development sessions.

TO APPLY:

E-mail cover letter and resume to:

Scott Brady

Director of Creative Services

sbrady@wdrb.com

624 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.

Louisville, KY. 40203

No calls please.



WDRB Media is an Equal Opportunity Employer.