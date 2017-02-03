Churchill Downs goes red for the American Heart Association - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Churchill Downs goes red for the American Heart Association

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Churchill Downs is taking part in a campaign to raise awareness of the dangers of heart disease for the American Heart Association.

The track tweeted a photo yesterday of the twin spires lit in red in honor of National Wear Red Day, which was observed on Feb. 3. It's all part of a continuing effort to raise awareness about the dangers of heart disease.

Heart disease is the nation's number one killer of women.

The twin spires will be red through Saturday morning.

