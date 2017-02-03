Meade Co. principal helps build school overseas

Ash and soot is gathering on the homes of some Shively residents, and while it may be costing those homeowners, they say it isn't their fault.

Shively Police says a weekend homicide victim was running for his life after being shot while driving down 7th Street Road.

The Better Business Bureau says check scams are common, but it said a new one targeting a Louisville body shop one is different because there was accurate information on the fake checks.

Five more JCPS schools will join the majority of others across the district in offering free meals to all of its students – regardless of their income – during the 2017-18 year, while lunch prices will rise again for those who don't qualify for the free meals.

Lunch prices to increase at 13 JCPS schools, five others to offer free meals to all students in 2017-18

A woman has been found dead in her LaRue County home, along with dozens of dogs fighting for food amid filth, feces and fleas.

MEADE COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local principal returns from building a school in the Dominican Republic. Now, he's using his experience overseas to teach a valuable lesson to his students.

Like many principals, Marc Adams gives the school announcements, monitors the hallways and takes care of the daily business. However, if you look at his office, you might notice some things that separate his experiences from most: pictures of students who aren't his and a piece of a school thousands of miles away.

"Education provides hope for students. It provides them a way out of maybe a difficult situation that families get stuck in. I was immediately drawn to that service opportunity to give kids some hope," Marc Adams said, Principal at Meade County High School.

The principal visited a small village in the Dominican Republic, where about 200 kids don't attend school unless they walk three miles and very few do. So, he and about 50 other educators across the country helped build one that will allow all of the students in the community to attend.

"Kids are still kids. Kids want to have classrooms that are fun, kids want to have classrooms that are safe. Kids want to be able to trust teachers, kids want to be able to trust their community. And that's the same, whether it's in Meade County or the community in Rio Grande."

Lifetouch, a school photography company, hosted the trip, called the Memory Mission. Adams dug ditches, carried blocks and mixed concrete. The educators built the second floor, adding classroom space for about 65 more students.

"It was a lot of labor but it was never work. I think when you're in a service mindset, you view things differently and that's something I've brought back is I get to be of service to this community in Meade County on a daily basis. Very few days do I look at my job as work. I look at it as an opportunity."

"He's just an average high school principal. Like an extraordinary one at that but if a high school principal can go and make a difference in someone's life, so can any senior, so can any freshman, so can anybody in the world," Kristen Swanson said.

It's an important lesson taught from leading by example. "When they saw some of the living conditions that some of the students from the Dominican Republic lived in, they started to think, 'well, I'm not going to complain about my iPad not working, I'm not going to complain about not coming to school today because there's no snow,' they started to think that, we have it really good here. So, that really affected their hearts," Heather Papp, Spanish Teacher said.

It's a lesson Adams hopes all of his 1,600 students and his community take with them beyond the walls of any school, whether it's overseas or back home. "I hope they learn to smile often, to love people, to give back and to build hope by doing those things," Adams said.

The school is expected to be finished in March. Principal Adams plans to travel back this Christmas to see the impact for himself.

