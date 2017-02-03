Meade Co. principal helps build school overseas

A woman has been found dead in her LaRue County home, along with dozens of dogs fighting for food amid filth, feces and fleas.More >>
A woman has been found dead in her LaRue County home, along with dozens of dogs fighting for food amid filth, feces and fleas.More >>
Five more JCPS schools will join the majority of others across the district in offering free meals to all of its students – regardless of their income – during the 2017-18 year, while lunch prices will rise again for those who don't qualify for the free meals.More >>
Five more JCPS schools will join the majority of others across the district in offering free meals to all of its students – regardless of their income – during the 2017-18 year, while lunch prices will rise again for those who don't qualify for the free meals.More >>
The drug cocktail being investigated for overdose deaths in three states.More >>
The drug cocktail being investigated for overdose deaths in three states.More >>
Police say a Nelson County inmate raped a woman just minutes after was released from jail.More >>
Police say a Nelson County inmate raped a woman just minutes after was released from jail.More >>
The Better Business Bureau says check scams are common, but it said a new one targeting a Louisville body shop one is different because there was accurate information on the fake checks.More >>
The Better Business Bureau says check scams are common, but it said a new one targeting a Louisville body shop one is different because there was accurate information on the fake checks.More >>
The evidence officers recovered, and the felony charges filed against both men.More >>
The evidence officers recovered, and the felony charges filed against both men.More >>
Shively Police says a weekend homicide victim was running for his life after being shot while driving down 7th Street Road.More >>
Shively Police says a weekend homicide victim was running for his life after being shot while driving down 7th Street Road.More >>
Ash and soot is gathering on the homes of some Shively residents, and while it may be costing those homeowners, they say it isn't their fault.More >>
Ash and soot is gathering on the homes of some Shively residents, and while it may be costing those homeowners, they say it isn't their fault.More >>