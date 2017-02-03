Authorities identify man shot to death in Louisville's Californi - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Authorities identify man shot to death in Louisville's California neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have released the identity of an Elizabethtown man who was shot to death in Louisville Thursday afternoon.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as 32-year-old Joseph Bradford. He died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Emergency crews responded to the scene at the corner of S. 17th Street and W. Broadway around 2:30 p.m. That's where they found Bradford outside a car wash, located across the street from Roosevelt-Perry Elementary School. The school was placed on heightened security, but students were dismissed on time. 

Lt.Emily McKinley said there are two victims, but it's unclear how the second person was injured. That person was transported to University Hospital. He is expected to be OK.

"There were reports of a shooting and a stabbing so we have a gun involved, a knife involved. At this time I can't say whether or not both victims were shot and stabbed or if both victims were shot or both victims were stabbed," Lt. McKinley said. 

The whole situation appears to have started with an altercation at Dixie Highway and Gallagher Street in the California neighborhood, McKinley said.

Police and SWAT officers executed a search warrant on a home in the 1100 block of Dixie, but didn't find anything. The crime scene, encompassing both areas, was several blocks wide.

Police are interviewing people in the neighborhood as they look for leads. Right now, police do not have a suspect in custody. 

"It's unreal," said James Kennedy, who lives near the car wash. "Every day you see people getting shot."

Broadway was shut down at 17th Street while police investigated. It remained closed through rush hour. 

"You can't get home. You can't do nothing because they got everything blocked off," Kennedy said. "All over some ignorant person going around and shooting people."

This is Louisville's seventh homicide in 2017.

"It is very brazen act, it doesn't matter what time of the day it is," LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said. "Any time you take another person's life, it's a very tragic day, especially in our city."

Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tip line at 574-LMPD (5673). 

