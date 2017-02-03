Authorities identify man shot to death in Louisville's California neighborhood

The cause of the explosion is unknown at this time.

The cause of the explosion is unknown at this time.

Crews on the scene of reported home explosion near Preston Highway

Crews on the scene of reported home explosion near Preston Highway

The rain cleared out and the stars shone on the red carpet Saturday at Churchill Downs.

The rain cleared out and the stars shone on the red carpet Saturday at Churchill Downs.

IMAGES | Stars from TV, film and sports rock the red carpet at Churchill Downs

IMAGES | Stars from TV, film and sports rock the red carpet at Churchill Downs

Eric Crawford writes that Always Dreaming's win in the Kentucky Derby proves that dreams really can come true.

Eric Crawford writes that Always Dreaming's win in the Kentucky Derby proves that dreams really can come true.

Anthony Bonomo, co-owner of Always Dreaming, hoists the winning trophy after the colt won the Kentucky Derby. (AP photo)

Anthony Bonomo, co-owner of Always Dreaming, hoists the winning trophy after the colt won the Kentucky Derby. (AP photo)

CRAWFORD | Living the Dream: Owners of Derby winner Always Dreaming prove dreams do come true

CRAWFORD | Living the Dream: Owners of Derby winner Always Dreaming prove dreams do come true

The cost of a general admission ticket was $80 for the Kentucky Derby, up from $60 last year.

The cost of a general admission ticket was $80 for the Kentucky Derby, up from $60 last year.

In the infield, a more expensive Kentucky Derby meets with shrugs

In the infield, a more expensive Kentucky Derby meets with shrugs

Johnathan Pablo Alvarado, 47, of Stamford, Texas, and Anh K Ho, 30, of Cross Lanes, W.V., died in the crash.

Johnathan Pablo Alvarado, 47, of Stamford, Texas, and Anh K Ho, 30, of Cross Lanes, W.V., died in the crash.

One person was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in Shively.

One person was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in Shively.

MetroSafe tells WDRB the call came in at 2:05 p.m. at an apartment complex in the area.

MetroSafe tells WDRB the call came in at 2:05 p.m. at an apartment complex in the area.

Churchill Downs has gone on an unprecedented buying spree, snapping up $13 million in homes, lots and commercial properties on three sides of its iconic Central Avenue track. Company officials are mum on their plans.

Churchill Downs has gone on an unprecedented buying spree, snapping up $13 million in homes, lots and commercial properties on three sides of its iconic Central Avenue track. Company officials are mum on their plans.

Churchill Downs has spent nearly $13 million since December on real estate near the track, including the last two houses closest to Gate 17 on Homeview Drive.

Churchill Downs has spent nearly $13 million since December on real estate near the track, including the last two houses closest to Gate 17 on Homeview Drive.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have released the identity of an Elizabethtown man who was shot to death in Louisville Thursday afternoon.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as 32-year-old Joseph Bradford. He died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Emergency crews responded to the scene at the corner of S. 17th Street and W. Broadway around 2:30 p.m. That's where they found Bradford outside a car wash, located across the street from Roosevelt-Perry Elementary School. The school was placed on heightened security, but students were dismissed on time.

Lt.Emily McKinley said there are two victims, but it's unclear how the second person was injured. That person was transported to University Hospital. He is expected to be OK.

"There were reports of a shooting and a stabbing so we have a gun involved, a knife involved. At this time I can't say whether or not both victims were shot and stabbed or if both victims were shot or both victims were stabbed," Lt. McKinley said.

The whole situation appears to have started with an altercation at Dixie Highway and Gallagher Street in the California neighborhood, McKinley said.

Police and SWAT officers executed a search warrant on a home in the 1100 block of Dixie, but didn't find anything. The crime scene, encompassing both areas, was several blocks wide.

Police are interviewing people in the neighborhood as they look for leads. Right now, police do not have a suspect in custody.

"It's unreal," said James Kennedy, who lives near the car wash. "Every day you see people getting shot."

Broadway was shut down at 17th Street while police investigated. It remained closed through rush hour.

"You can't get home. You can't do nothing because they got everything blocked off," Kennedy said. "All over some ignorant person going around and shooting people."

This is Louisville's seventh homicide in 2017.

"It is very brazen act, it doesn't matter what time of the day it is," LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said. "Any time you take another person's life, it's a very tragic day, especially in our city."

Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.