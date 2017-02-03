Woman charged with animal cruelty after horses found dead - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Woman charged with animal cruelty after horses found dead

Posted: Updated:
Marlena Robinson Marlena Robinson

BEDFORD, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Trimble County woman is facing nearly 100 animal cruelty charges after dozens of dead animals were found on her property. 

Marlena Robinson, 33, was arrested late Thursday night by the Trimble County Sheriff's Office. She is charged with 54 counts of animal cruelty and 43 counts of improper disposal of a dead animal. 

After the property in Bedford was searched, investigators found 21 dead horses, along with dead alpacas, goats, cats, and rabbits. Twelve other horses on the property were clearly malnourished.  The sheriff’s office brought in several large hay bales for the horses, since there was no food in their large pasture.

Robinson is to have no contact with any animals and is expected in court Feb. 14. 

