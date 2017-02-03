5-year-old girl hit by stray bullet during double shooting in Ca - WDRB 41 Louisville News

5-year-old girl hit by stray bullet during double shooting in California neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A 5-year-old girl was one of two victims in a shooting Friday on Grand Avenue near 22nd Street in the California neighborhood.  

The 5-year-old girl was seriously hurt after being hit by a stray bullet inside a home on Grand Avenue. 

When Metro Police arrived just after 2 p.m. Friday they found a man shot. On Saturday morning, an LMPD spokesperson said that man is in very critical condition. 

Officers on scene also discovered a crashed car and bullet holes pierced through vehicles parked on the street.

One woman says her brother was driving home and was caught in the gunfire. He was not harmed, but she is very concerned about the child.

"I seen the baby laying in the middle of the street," Vickie said. "I turned around, and there was some kind of dude. He was up in the yard. Don't know if he's dead or alive."

LMPD says the department has investigated several shootings this week that were especially brazen.

“These things happen under the cover of dark, usually, but this week with these particular shootings that have happened, it has been during the daylight hours,” LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said.

Police are still looking for suspects in this case. If you have any information, you are asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

