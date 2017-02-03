5-year-old girl hit by stray bullet during double shooting in California neighborhood

The cause of the explosion is unknown at this time.

Crews on the scene of reported home explosion near Preston Highway

The rain cleared out and the stars shone on the red carpet Saturday at Churchill Downs.

IMAGES | Stars from TV, film and sports rock the red carpet at Churchill Downs

Eric Crawford writes that Always Dreaming's win in the Kentucky Derby proves that dreams really can come true.

Anthony Bonomo, co-owner of Always Dreaming, hoists the winning trophy after the colt won the Kentucky Derby. (AP photo)

CRAWFORD | Living the Dream: Owners of Derby winner Always Dreaming prove dreams do come true

The cost of a general admission ticket was $80 for the Kentucky Derby, up from $60 last year.

In the infield, a more expensive Kentucky Derby meets with shrugs

Johnathan Pablo Alvarado, 47, of Stamford, Texas, and Anh K Ho, 30, of Cross Lanes, W.V., died in the crash.

One person was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in Shively.

MetroSafe tells WDRB the call came in at 2:05 p.m. at an apartment complex in the area.

Churchill Downs has gone on an unprecedented buying spree, snapping up $13 million in homes, lots and commercial properties on three sides of its iconic Central Avenue track. Company officials are mum on their plans.

Churchill Downs has spent nearly $13 million since December on real estate near the track, including the last two houses closest to Gate 17 on Homeview Drive.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A 5-year-old girl was one of two victims in a shooting Friday on Grand Avenue near 22nd Street in the California neighborhood.

The 5-year-old girl was seriously hurt after being hit by a stray bullet inside a home on Grand Avenue.

When Metro Police arrived just after 2 p.m. Friday they found a man shot. On Saturday morning, an LMPD spokesperson said that man is in very critical condition.

Officers on scene also discovered a crashed car and bullet holes pierced through vehicles parked on the street.

One woman says her brother was driving home and was caught in the gunfire. He was not harmed, but she is very concerned about the child.

"I seen the baby laying in the middle of the street," Vickie said. "I turned around, and there was some kind of dude. He was up in the yard. Don't know if he's dead or alive."

LMPD says the department has investigated several shootings this week that were especially brazen.

“These things happen under the cover of dark, usually, but this week with these particular shootings that have happened, it has been during the daylight hours,” LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said.

Police are still looking for suspects in this case. If you have any information, you are asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

