Officials identify homicide victim found dead inside vehicle in Fern Creek Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a man who was found dead inside a vehicle on Friday afternoon in Fern Creek Park.

The man was 19-year-old Cameron Gaines, according to Deputy Coroner Scott Russ. Officials say the cause of death was a single gunshot wound.

According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, officers responded around 1:30 p.m. Friday to Fern Creek Park, after someone reported seeing a man who appeared to be dead inside a vehicle.

When officers arrived, they say they found Gaines inside a vehicle.

Police initially said it was a death investigation but on Saturday upgraded the classification to a homicide case.

A woman who visits the park every day says she was surprised to hear about the investigation.

"I never felt scared to be up here but now I'm probably not going to stop if there's no one else up here," said Carol Childress of Louisville.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

Police do not have any suspects. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 574-LMPD (5673).

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

