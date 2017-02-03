Apple to begin making iPhones in India - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Apple to begin making iPhones in India

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky, (WDRB) -- An official in India says Apple has an agreement with his state's government to start making iPhones there.

The official says assembly could start as soon as April at a plant on the outskirts of Bangalore. Last week, Apple officials said they have been talking to India's government about "expanding" local operations.

The new plant could pave the way for the country's first apple stores.

