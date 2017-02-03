SUNDAY EDITION | Kentucky teen facing rare homicide charge in red-light wreck

A woman has been found dead in her LaRue County home, along with dozens of dogs fighting for food amid filth, feces and fleas.More >>
Five more JCPS schools will join the majority of others across the district in offering free meals to all of its students – regardless of their income – during the 2017-18 year, while lunch prices will rise again for those who don't qualify for the free meals.More >>
The drug cocktail being investigated for overdose deaths in three states.More >>
Police say a Nelson County inmate raped a woman just minutes after was released from jail.More >>
The Better Business Bureau says check scams are common, but it said a new one targeting a Louisville body shop one is different because there was accurate information on the fake checks.More >>
The evidence officers recovered, and the felony charges filed against both men.More >>
Shively Police says a weekend homicide victim was running for his life after being shot while driving down 7th Street Road.More >>
Ash and soot is gathering on the homes of some Shively residents, and while it may be costing those homeowners, they say it isn't their fault.More >>
The police department and city argue they are immune from litigation and that the alleged victim, identified only as "N.C." in court documents, is barred from suing under Kentucky’s one-year statute of limitations for personal injuries.More >>
“If I’m here in the world at (age) 100, I’ll be here,” 94-year-old Captain Ralph Waldrop Sr. said of the Derby.More >>
“Even if Bamberger and Heimbach felt ‘inspired’ by Mr. Trump’s statement, that does not render” Trump liable for what they did, according to the motion.More >>
Dave Greenwell was arrested and appeared in federal court Wednesday. He is charged with informing a special deputy identified as “CM” that he was the subject of an investigation involving a large amount of marijuana.More >>
University of Louisville men's basketball player Jaylen Johnson's guilty plea to possession of marijuana in Woodford County, Ky., has been vacated and erased, according to court records.More >>
Steven Zapata pleaded guilty in Jefferson Circuit Court in 2015 to the murder of his wife, Tondelia Zapata, and agreed to a prison sentence of 24 years. But before he was sentenced, Zapata – who was acting in part as his own lawyer along with a defense attorney as a co-counsel - asked Circuit Court Judge Mitch Perry to withdraw that plea, in part claiming he had received “ineffective assistance of counsel.”More >>
“When it comes to kids … you should sure as hell better have a thorough investigation to see how deep it goes within the department,” a national criminal justice expert said. “The entire department’s integrity was at stake.”More >>
On June 8, an attorney for Suzanne Whitlow will ask a Fayette Circuit Court judge to thrown out the evidence because blood was drawn from Whitlow without her consent while she was in a hospital after the Oct. 29 wreck.More >>
