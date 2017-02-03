9-year-old suffers traumatic brain injury, 2 broken legs after hit-and-run

One man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon near 36th Street and Greenwood Avenue.

Eric Crawford writes that Always Dreaming's win in the Kentucky Derby proves that dreams really can come true.

Anthony Bonomo, co-owner of Always Dreaming, hoists the winning trophy after the colt won the Kentucky Derby. (AP photo)

CRAWFORD | Living the Dream: Owners of Derby winner Always Dreaming prove dreams do come true

The rain cleared out and the stars shone on the red carpet Saturday at Churchill Downs.

IMAGES | Stars from TV, film and sports rock the red carpet at Churchill Downs

The cost of a general admission ticket was $80 for the Kentucky Derby, up from $60 last year.

In the infield, a more expensive Kentucky Derby meets with shrugs

Johnathan Pablo Alvarado, 47, of Stamford, Texas, and Anh K Ho, 30, of Cross Lanes, W.V., died in the crash.

One person was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in Shively.

MetroSafe tells WDRB the call came in at 2:05 p.m. at an apartment complex in the area.

Churchill Downs has gone on an unprecedented buying spree, snapping up $13 million in homes, lots and commercial properties on three sides of its iconic Central Avenue track. Company officials are mum on their plans.

Churchill Downs has spent nearly $13 million since December on real estate near the track, including the last two houses closest to Gate 17 on Homeview Drive.

A 9-year-old girl has a traumatic brain injury and two broken legs after she was hit by a car that never bothered to stop.

LMPD she's at Norton Children's Hospital in critical condition.

Officers say she was with her mother when she forgot her glasses at a dance studio on East Broadway and Barrett Avenue around 9 p.m. Thursday.

“The mother stopped in the median,” LMPD officer Lamont Washington said. “She told her daughter that she was going to look in the rearview camera of the vehicle and let her know when it was clear, and the daughter rounded the back of the vehicle and stepped out into the roadway.”

That's when LMPD says a white car hit the girl and never stopped.

“It's just gotta stop,” a witness said. “People just hitting and going. Why not stop?”

The girl flew 50 feet in the air before being pinned under another car. Witnesses stepped in to lift the car off of her.

“The bystanders that were around grabbed the back of that vehicle and raised it off of the child, so I definitely want to give a thank you to those guys or women,” Washington said.

On Friday, a neighbor who lives above the dance studio and heard the commotion says bad accidents happen frequently in front of her home.

“I can't believe the way people drive sometimes,” Billie Krempa said. “It's really bad.”

Krempa says she saddened to hear that this time the victim is only a kid.

Police have not named any suspects, but they're looking for a silver Pontiac Grand AM.

If you have any information, call the LMPD tip line at 574-LMPD.

