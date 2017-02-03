9-year-old suffers traumatic brain injury, 2 broken legs after h - WDRB 41 Louisville News

9-year-old suffers traumatic brain injury, 2 broken legs after hit-and-run

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -

A 9-year-old girl has a traumatic brain injury and two broken legs after she was hit by a car that never bothered to stop.

LMPD she's at Norton Children's Hospital in critical condition.

Officers say she was with her mother when she forgot her glasses at a dance studio on East Broadway and Barrett Avenue around 9 p.m. Thursday.

“The mother stopped in the median,” LMPD officer Lamont Washington said. “She told her daughter that she was going to look in the rearview camera of the vehicle and let her know when it was clear, and the daughter rounded the back of the vehicle and stepped out into the roadway.”

That's when LMPD says a white car hit the girl and never stopped.

“It's just gotta stop,” a witness said. “People just hitting and going. Why not stop?”

The girl flew 50 feet in the air before being pinned under another car. Witnesses stepped in to lift the car off of her.

“The bystanders that were around grabbed the back of that vehicle and raised it off of the child, so I definitely want to give a thank you to those guys or women,” Washington said.  

On Friday, a neighbor who lives above the dance studio and heard the commotion says bad accidents happen frequently in front of her home.

“I can't believe the way people drive sometimes,” Billie Krempa said. “It's really bad.”

Krempa says she saddened to hear that this time the victim is only a kid.

Police have not named any suspects, but they're looking for a silver Pontiac Grand AM.

If you have any information, call the LMPD tip line at 574-LMPD.

