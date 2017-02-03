Local religious community holds prayer circle in peaceful protest of President Trump's executive order

One man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon near 36th Street and Greenwood Avenue.

Eric Crawford writes that Always Dreaming's win in the Kentucky Derby proves that dreams really can come true.

Anthony Bonomo, co-owner of Always Dreaming, hoists the winning trophy after the colt won the Kentucky Derby. (AP photo)

CRAWFORD | Living the Dream: Owners of Derby winner Always Dreaming prove dreams do come true

The rain cleared out and the stars shone on the red carpet Saturday at Churchill Downs.

IMAGES | Stars from TV, film and sports rock the red carpet at Churchill Downs

The cost of a general admission ticket was $80 for the Kentucky Derby, up from $60 last year.

In the infield, a more expensive Kentucky Derby meets with shrugs

Johnathan Pablo Alvarado, 47, of Stamford, Texas, and Anh K Ho, 30, of Cross Lanes, W.V., died in the crash.

One person was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in Shively.

MetroSafe tells WDRB the call came in at 2:05 p.m. at an apartment complex in the area.

Churchill Downs has gone on an unprecedented buying spree, snapping up $13 million in homes, lots and commercial properties on three sides of its iconic Central Avenue track. Company officials are mum on their plans.

Churchill Downs has spent nearly $13 million since December on real estate near the track, including the last two houses closest to Gate 17 on Homeview Drive.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- They appreciate that President Donald Trump is trying to keep the country safe, but a group of strangers came together Friday to make a peaceful protest to how he's executing his travel ban for seven predominantly Muslim countries.

The prayer circle included Christians, Jews and several other denominations outside the River Road Mosque while the Islamic Center held midday prayers inside.

"This is almost one of the only positive things that are happening, especially for the Muslim community right now," Yomna Amer said.

Participants says it was a show of support from the Kentucky Council of Churches.

"No fancy words, no speeches, just gathering for prayer and song and to show our love to our brothers and sisters here," Rev. Peggy Hinds said.

The prayer circle was in response to the executive order recently signed by President Trump the order imposes a travel ban on seven countries. He said it's aimed at keeping the U.S. safe.

"He obviously believes that it is legitimate, but we just disagree," Rev. Hinds said.

Dozens of local Muslims came and went for prayer Friday, and they said they appreciated the ongoing support from people they don't know showing up in their defense.

"It warms my heart that so many people here, and the rally downtown, came to show their love," Amer said.



Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.