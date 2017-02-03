Trimble County woman faces 97 charges after dozens of dead animals found on property

The rain cleared out and the stars shone on the red carpet Saturday at Churchill Downs.

Johnathan Pablo Alvarado, 47, of Stamford, Texas, and Anh K Ho, 30, of Cross Lanes, W.V., died in the crash.

One man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon near 36th Street and Greenwood Avenue.

During a special called meeting of the Louisville Metro Council Public safety Committee, Conrad is expected to defend to major changes he made to the police department in September 2016.

The cost of a general admission ticket was $80 for the Kentucky Derby, up from $60 last year.

MetroSafe tells WDRB the call came in at 2:05 p.m. at an apartment complex in the area.

Churchill Downs has gone on an unprecedented buying spree, snapping up $13 million in homes, lots and commercial properties on three sides of its iconic Central Avenue track. Company officials are mum on their plans.

Churchill Downs has spent nearly $13 million since December on real estate near the track, including the last two houses closest to Gate 17 on Homeview Drive.

BEDFORD, Ky. (WDRB) – A Trimble County woman is facing nearly 100 charges after police say dozens of dead animals were found on her property.

Paperwork filed Friday morning says not only were dead horses found on the property in Bedford, but also several other dead animals.

Thirty-three-year-old Marlena Robinson bonded out of jail Friday morning after 21 dead horses, two dead alpacas, two dead goats, two dead cats and 16 dead rabbits were found on her property.

“I mean, when you have more dead horses on the ground than you have live ones, it's not good,” said Clarke Vesty, who helped rescue the animals with Windy Meadows Farm.

Robinson faces 43 counts of improper disposal of the dead animals on her property. The remains of the horses, alpacas, goats and cats were scattered throughout the property. The sixteen rabbits were found dead in cages. She also faces 54 counts of animal cruelty.

“It was just a pretty much a death sentence," Vesty said. "When were the others going to die?”

According to a police report, Robinson told her ex-husband she was going to head out to Arizona as soon as she bonded out. When we went to her house to ask her some questions, no one was home.

“It's kind of a mess. I don't know what people go through," Vesty said. "They need to ask for help, and sometime people are too proud to ask for help."

Of the 13 horses that were still alive on the property, some are clearly malnourished with visible rib cages, and four of the horses are pregnant. They are now all being nourished back to health at Windy Meadows Farm.

“We got to go slow, regular good grass, regular hay. If we go to real rich hay and start feeding grain right away, it would be too much for them too soon,” Vesty said.

And it's going to be a long process. The horses also have to be vaccinated and de-wormed. But doing that right now could be a shock to their systems. The expense of treating the horses will cost tens of thousands of dollars.

Robinson is expected to be in court Feb. 14.

