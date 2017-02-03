911 calls reveal tense moments following double fatal DUI in Lou - WDRB 41 Louisville News

911 calls reveal tense moments following double fatal DUI in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's was 1 a.m. Sunday, and crowd of people was gathered outside a Louisville night club. 

"I just heard the loud boom, and I saw a car run straight into the taco stand that's in front of the La Movida night club," a caller to 911 said.

Caller after caller began dialing 911. 

"We have like five people down," one caller said. "There were some pedestrians hit. It's very serious, very serious."

Police say Chad Erdley, 43, was behind the wheel and was speeding when he lost control, hit a parked car then continued into the night club parking lot. 

His arrest report shows he admitted to drinking and smoking marijuana. 

"I hear people screaming," another caller said. "I'm leaning out my door now."

Two people died at the scene, 49-year-old Stacy Walker and 45-year-old Jennie Burton. The seven others hit survived. 

Dispatcher: "Is every body breathing?"

Caller: "Ma'am, I don't know. There's about five people laying on the ground."

Erdley is charged with two counts of murder, seven counts of assault, drug possession and DUI. 

UPDATE | 49-year-old man among victims killed in crash involving alleged DUI driver

