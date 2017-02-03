Dalai Lama postpones this year's trip to Louisville - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Dalai Lama postpones this year's trip to Louisville

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After a change of plans, the Dalai Lama won't be coming to Louisville this spring.

Mayor Greg Fischer's office says the Dalai Lama has been asked to cut back his schedule to "rest and revitalize."

He was originally expected to speak at the Festival of Faiths in April.

A spokesperson for the Dalai Lama says he looks forward to a return visit to Louisville.  He was last here in 2013 when he spoke at the KFC Yum! Center.

The postponement won't affect any other events in the Festival of Faiths.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

