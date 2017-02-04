Red baby hats spread message about heart health - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Red baby hats spread message about heart health

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's lunch time for the women of the finance department at Baptist Health in Louisville. "It's kind of hard to eat and knit at the same time, so I generally eat very quickly and then knit," said Lauren Linck, as she knits one and pearls two.

For the past month, this is how they've spent their midday break, picking up their needles and yarn to knit and crochet hats for the hospital's tiniest patients. "We kind of got called the chain gang," said Laura McStoots, who crochets during her lunch hour.

Since 2013, every baby born at Baptist during the month of February goes home with a handmade hat. The caps are red in honor of National Heart Month.

"In the state of Kentucky, heart disease is the leading killer among females," said Carrie Mullikin, NICU Nurse Coordinator at Baptist.

For the first time this year, they opened it up to volunteers at the hospital and in the community. So far they've received about 500 hats. "We deliver around 300 hats per month, so the hats were rolling in which is good," said Mullikin.

Before the project, McStoots had never picked up a crochet hook. "I do a double crochet, so the terminology is still coming along," said McStoots.

Now she can churn out a hat in about two hours thanks to her co-worker, Judy Vaughn. "Judy she's advanced. She's probably knock one out in an hour," McStoots said.

Vaughn is the hat master who has been crocheting for about 40 years. She's passing on her skills for a cause that's close to her heart. "Because I had open heart surgery," said Vaughn who had her surgery on February 14, 2001.

It was the greatest Valentine's Day gift she could ever receive. "Went to the doctor and tried to take care of it. I was really sick before they did anything," said Vaughn.

Now she's paying it forward to babies, like a little girl named Ruby, who was just a few hours old. And with a name like Ruby it's the perfect accessory.

"I think it's nice for the hospital to do something like this to raise awareness," said Vaughn.

Volunteers have donated so many hats that babies born at Baptist in La Grange and in Floyd County will also receive a red cap.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

