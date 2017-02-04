Red baby hats spread message about heart health

Carl deGraaf taught educational psychology at the New Albany school for 25 years until he retired in 2007.

Which program has the NBA Early Entry rule hurt more recently -- Kentucky or Louisville? An early college hoops pre-season Top 25. Readers' Top 10 sporting events. Monday Muse.

UPS airplane mechanics and other support staff protested Monday outside the Amazon Fulfillment center in Jeffersonville.

MetroSafe tells WDRB the call came in at 2:05 p.m. at an apartment complex in the area.

Police say he got mad at his own mother when she tried to call police, so he held her hostage at gunpoint.

Churchill Downs has gone on an unprecedented buying spree, snapping up $13 million in homes, lots and commercial properties on three sides of its iconic Central Avenue track. Company officials are mum on their plans.

Churchill Downs has spent nearly $13 million since December on real estate near the track, including the last two houses closest to Gate 17 on Homeview Drive.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's lunch time for the women of the finance department at Baptist Health in Louisville. "It's kind of hard to eat and knit at the same time, so I generally eat very quickly and then knit," said Lauren Linck, as she knits one and pearls two.

For the past month, this is how they've spent their midday break, picking up their needles and yarn to knit and crochet hats for the hospital's tiniest patients. "We kind of got called the chain gang," said Laura McStoots, who crochets during her lunch hour.

Since 2013, every baby born at Baptist during the month of February goes home with a handmade hat. The caps are red in honor of National Heart Month.

"In the state of Kentucky, heart disease is the leading killer among females," said Carrie Mullikin, NICU Nurse Coordinator at Baptist.

For the first time this year, they opened it up to volunteers at the hospital and in the community. So far they've received about 500 hats. "We deliver around 300 hats per month, so the hats were rolling in which is good," said Mullikin.

Before the project, McStoots had never picked up a crochet hook. "I do a double crochet, so the terminology is still coming along," said McStoots.

Now she can churn out a hat in about two hours thanks to her co-worker, Judy Vaughn. "Judy she's advanced. She's probably knock one out in an hour," McStoots said.

Vaughn is the hat master who has been crocheting for about 40 years. She's passing on her skills for a cause that's close to her heart. "Because I had open heart surgery," said Vaughn who had her surgery on February 14, 2001.

It was the greatest Valentine's Day gift she could ever receive. "Went to the doctor and tried to take care of it. I was really sick before they did anything," said Vaughn.

Now she's paying it forward to babies, like a little girl named Ruby, who was just a few hours old. And with a name like Ruby it's the perfect accessory.

"I think it's nice for the hospital to do something like this to raise awareness," said Vaughn.

Volunteers have donated so many hats that babies born at Baptist in La Grange and in Floyd County will also receive a red cap.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.