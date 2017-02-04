Kentucky teen win $1 million Powerball prize - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky teen win $1 million Powerball prize

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky teen will use some of her $1 million Powerball winnings to pay for college.

Tanya Herrera, 18, bought the winning ticket for Wednesday night's drawing, while visiting her father in Somerset, Kentucky.

She matched all five numbers, but not the Powerball. Still, she won a $1 million prize.

Herrera says she's thinking about attending Western Kentucky University and using the money to pay the tuition.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.