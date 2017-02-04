Most Googled Super Bowl foods - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Most Googled Super Bowl foods

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Super Bowl LI kicks off  Sunday and you might be wondering what to make for your big party.

Search engine Google put together a list of the top Super Bowl recipes searches based on state.

Kentuckians are googling recipes for bean salsa.

Hoosiers are looking to create the perfect pulled pork.

People in Ohio are looking up pulled pork pita nachos.

Nationwide, the most searched recipe is for the perfect chicken wing.

The National Chicken Council predicts Americans will eat more then 1.3 billion wings this year on Super Bowl Sunday.

Fans can see Super Bowl LI on WDRB. Coverage starts at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Kickoff for the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots is set for 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.