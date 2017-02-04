The Latest: DOJ asks court to stay order on travel ban - WDRB 41 Louisville News

The Latest: DOJ asks court to stay order on travel ban

Posted: Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Justice Department is asking a federal appeals court to set aside a judge's order that temporarily blocked the Trump administration's ban on immigration to the U.S. from seven Muslim-majority countries.

The federal government's request for an emergency stay is to be filed tonight with the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.  

The filing asks the court to lift an order from a day earlier from a judge in Washington state.

