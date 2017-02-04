Southern Indiana horse trainer finds beauty in the ashes after d - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Southern Indiana horse trainer finds beauty in the ashes after devastating barn fire

Posted: Updated:

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) –- A horse trainer put on his first trick show since losing his barn and several horses in a devastating fire in Hardinsburg, Indiana, last month.

Trainer David Davis said after thousands of donations came pouring in he felt self-conscious and wanted to earn the money by putting on a show. And that’s exactly what he did Saturday afternoon.

From Roman Riding around the arena, to horses rolling over and waving to the audience, the tricks were a plenty.

Davis said most of his shows are filled with the faces of strangers, but this show at Hunters Brook Farm was different.

“I knew every person here. Like every person here is a friend of mine,” Davis said.

He said this show was difficult to get ready for.

“We're trying to keep doing what we do, but it's difficult since that fire,” Davis said.

Davis told the audience his heart was healing and read them a verse from the Bible.

“Isaiah 61:3, God gives beauty for ashes. Isn't that a thought?” he asked.

He says his faith is keeping him strong after losing his famous trick horse, Crusader, in that fire.

“There is that ache in my heart. I always presented Crusader as my young, up and coming stallion. And he just thrilled the audience,” Davis said.

Pastor and Apostle still got the job done entertaining the audience. More than 500 people showed up for the show raising over $4,000.

“I guess what I do and those horses have touched their lives in some way and they came out and showed their support in a powerful way. It's just makes me feel so good inside,” Davis said.

But the day proved to be a mix of emotions as Davis was met with the memory of Crusader.

“I really got choked up during the performance tonight when we brought in two of his sons ... thinking here we go start over with the young horses that don't know anything. They're fuzzy and they're crazy and they're not used to audiences, but the legacy will continue,” he said.

With his positive attitude, he says life goes on.

“God is gonna restore, God is gonna rebuild and I just see Him doing that,” Davis said.

And in the ashes, he truly finds the beauty.

Davis says three investigators have come to his farm, but still have not found an official cause of what started the fire.

Related stories:

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.