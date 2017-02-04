Police locate missing southern Indiana woman - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police locate missing southern Indiana woman


Lindsay Wager Lindsay Wager

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A missing Jeffersonville woman has been found safe after being reported missing on Friday. 

Lindsay Wager, 23, was last seen on February 1, but her family tells WDRB she was found Saturday afternoon by officers at a local hospital.

Her car was found in downtown Jeffersonville with her phone and purse inside. 

"So we began doing a search of the area, knocking on doors, checking with the neighbors. We had activated a K-9 team from a distant area who was going to come in and track for us in case," Det. Todd Hollis said.

Investigators are not yet releasing how she was found.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

