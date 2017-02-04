Dozens gather at National City Tower in Louisville to Fight for - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Dozens gather at National City Tower in Louisville to Fight for Air

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Who needs an elevator when you can climb 38 floors in one of Louisville's tallest buildings, all for a good cause.

Saturday morning dozens of people climbed the 38 floors of the National City Tower during the "Fight for Air Climb."

Participants of all all ages and fitness levels climbed the 780 steps to the top to benefit the American Lung Association.

A vertical mile option was also offered, which means steppers could climb the 38 floors,14 times if they wanted.

One participant says he received a double lung transplant and did the climb in honor of those who helped him.

"Somebody that I didn't know, that didn't know me, gave me a gift that has kept me alive and allowed me to do this today," Steven Lindsey said.

The American Lung Association says more than 35 million people are living with a chronic lung disease.

