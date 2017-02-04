Beer enthusiasts gather at Kentucky Expo Center for Louisville O - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Beer enthusiasts gather at Kentucky Expo Center for Louisville On Tap

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of people had a reason to raise their glasses Saturday for the second annual Louisville On Tap.

Beer lovers from across the area had the option to try more than 140 varieties of beer at the Kentucky Expo Center.

Enthusiasts got unlimited smaller samples of their favorites and some unique varieties.

There was live music, corn hole and plenty of other games.

Organizers say the event is a cheaper alternative to exploring the local beer scene.

"It's the best way to do it. Not only is it a cheap way to do it because if you find these beers out in a bar it's going to be $10 or $12 dollars a beer. Come here, get a small glass, and you pay $35 and you get to drink unlimited for 3 hours," Justin Dalhoff said.

Seventy breweries were represented, including Old Louisville, Apocalypse, Brew Works and Against the Grain. 

