Southern Indiana students get shout out from legendary rock band

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana high school gets a shout out from legendary rock band, KISS.

The band's official Twitter page posted this photo of the Crothersville cheer block Friday.

It was then re-tweeted by the band's front man, Gene Simmons.

The photo was taken at the Crothersville girls sectional basketball game Friday night.

Students and fans dressed up like the members of KISS to cheer on the team.

It worked - the team won their first sectional for the school and are headed to the championship.

