Louisville native among Lady Gaga's dancers for Super Bowl Half-time show

Louisville native among Lady Gaga's dancers for Super Bowl Half-time show

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The big game is just hours away, but for one Louisville native, it's the halftime show that he'll remember forever.

Graham Breitenstein has been one of Lady Gaga's main dancers for five years, going on several world tours and award shows with the superstar.

A graduate of Male High School, Breitenstein says he can't release of the details of the performance, but he says he's been rehearsing for more than a month.

WDRB asked him Saturday if he's nervous for the big show and he said, "Heck yeah, I'm nervious ... it's the Super Bowl!"

