Police investigating shooting on Simmons Court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating an overnight shooting.

It happened in the 400 block of Simmons Court, in the Beecher Terrace housing complex in the Russell Neighborhood. Police say a call about the shooting was received just before midnight Sunday.

Police arrived to find a man who had been shot.

The victim was taken to University Hospital. His condition isn't known at this time.

