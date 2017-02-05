The flu and you: How to wash your hands of the bug

Secretary of State Alison Grimes was transported by Kentucky State Police on Derby Day, her office confirmed. State police are investigating the photo, which Grimes posted on Twitter.More >>
Police say the shooting happened Monday in the 2200 block of Greenwood Avenue near South 22nd Street.More >>
Five more JCPS schools will join the majority of others across the district in offering free meals to all of its students – regardless of their income – during the 2017-18 year, while lunch prices will rise again for those who don't qualify for the free meals.More >>
A woman has been found dead in her LaRue County home, along with dozens of dogs fighting for food amid filth, feces and fleas.More >>
Police say they know who caused his injuries, but no charges are pending at this time...More >>
Police have identified a murder suspect taken into custody after a chase that started early Tuesday afternoon in Shively and ended on the approach to the Lincoln Bridge.More >>
The evidence officers recovered, and the felony charges filed against both men.More >>
The drug cocktail being investigated for overdose deaths in three states.More >>
JCPS chief academic officer Lisa Herring was named the superintendent of Birmingham City Schools in Alabama on Tuesday night. She was also being considered for interim superintendent in JCPS.More >>
A year ago, we told you how local residents with skin cancer went from stage 4 to cancer-free in a matter of months using a new drug called Keytruda. Now that same drug is helping a Louisville man with a rare type of lung cancer and capturing the attention of the medical world.More >>
"The series brings a lot positive conversations around mental health and suicide prevention ... what it doesn't do is give people any help or hope that there are other ways to address all these issues."More >>
A Netflix original miniseries that is getting a lot of attention throughout the country prompted Jefferson County Public Schools to send a resource letter to parents on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Superintendent Donna Hargens spoke publicly for the first time about her decision to step down from JCPS as the school board announced plans to begin a "transparent and inclusive" search for her replacement.More >>
Now that Donna Hargens is stepping down as JCPS superintendent, a review of her six-year tenure shows a mixed record when it comes to student achievement and engagement with the community and school board.More >>
Less than two years after JCPS implemented The Catalpa School at Maupin Elementary as part of the state's District of Innovation competition, the district will ask the school board to officially drop the program at the conclusion of this school year.More >>
As the state begins its "unprecedented" management audit of JCPS, will a strict "non-disparagement clause" in Hargens' new contract prevent board members from being allowed to speak freely?More >>
