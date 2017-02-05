The flu and you: How to wash your hands of the bug

Police have identified a murder suspect taken into custody after a chase that started early Tuesday afternoon in Shively and ended on the approach to the Lincoln Bridge.

Police say they know who caused his injuries, but no charges are pending at this time...

A woman has been found dead in her LaRue County home, along with dozens of dogs fighting for food amid filth, feces and fleas.

Five more JCPS schools will join the majority of others across the district in offering free meals to all of its students – regardless of their income – during the 2017-18 year, while lunch prices will rise again for those who don't qualify for the free meals.

Students at Bloom Elementary School get lunch on the first day of the 2016-17 school year. (WDRB file photo)

Lunch prices to increase at 13 JCPS schools, five others to offer free meals to all students in 2017-18

Police say the shooting happened Monday in the 2200 block of Greenwood Avenue near South 22nd Street.

Secretary of State Alison Grimes was transported by Kentucky State Police on Derby Day, her office confirmed. State police are investigating the photo, which Grimes posted on Twitter.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Besides the shot, your best defense against getting sick this flu season is washing your hands. But how effective is soap and water? WDRB took a trip to a germ lab to find out.

Every year, millions of people in the U.S. will get the flu, landing some in the hospital or worse. While the flu shot is a good defense when it comes preventing the virus, there's something even more simple you can do.

"It's still flu season and the number one way to prevent getting sick is to wash our hands," said Jenita Lyons, with Wellness and Prevention at Norton Children's Hospital.

One study found only about half of kids wash their hands. It said they bring home those germs and are potentially passing them on to family members.

So what's the most effective way to wash your hands? We conducted a little experiment to find out. Students at Roby Elementary in Shephersville helped us out. After playing a little basketball, we swabbed the kids hands. After that, one kid used hand sanitizer, one washed with just water, and one student washed with soap and water.

"Get your hands wet, lather up lots of soaps and then spend 20 seconds scrubbing," said Lyons.

We then headed to the germ lab at Norton Hospital where Chief Microbiologist Dr. Alan Junkins put the swabs in petri dishes. They were then put into an incubator for two days.

Dr. Junkins first looked at the swab from the student who washed with just water.

"It looks disgusting but it's actually one colony that has grown over the entire plate. If you look behind that there's actually a reduction in the total number of organisms," said Dr. Junkins.

While there was a reduction in bacteria, it wasn't as much as the petri dish from the kid who washed with water and soap. "If you look at this, you still have a lot of organisms there, but they're all these little white ones," said Dr. Junkins pointing to normal skin bacteria.

Lastly, we looked at the swabs from the student who used hand sanitizer. "There are still some bugs there," said Dr. Junkins. "Obviously a big decrease."

The hand sanitizer might lead to a big decrease in bacteria, but does that mean hand sanitizer is the best option? "The hand sanitizer will do a better job at killing organisms it comes in contact with. Soap and water will do a better job at removing organisms," said Dr. Junkins. "If you know your hands are dirty. Soap and water. Hand sanitizer is good if you need a spot check up.

The best offense is a good defense and when it comes to getting sick this cold and flu season, washing your hands with soap and water is your best bet.

Doctors at Norton report seeing a slow rise in flu cases, but haven't seen a major uptick yet.

Last year, they report the flu hit late and might be the case again this year.

