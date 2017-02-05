Two local dogs to compete in Puppy Bowl XIII - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Two local dogs to compete in Puppy Bowl XIII

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB)-- For the third year in a row, two local dogs will compete in this year's Puppy Bowl.

Woody and Carson from Barktown Rescue in Bardstown, Kentucky participated in this year's game. 

The two pups traveled to New York City in October to tape the show. The nationally-televised Puppy Bowl showcases adoptable animals from shelters and rescues from across the United States to bring awareness about animals available for adoption.

While Woody and Carson have now found homes, Barktown Rescue has lots of adoptable dogs available. 

This year, Barktown Rescue is hosting a "Tail"-gating watch party at Beef O'Brady's on Preston Highway in Hillview on Sunday, Feb 5 to cheer on the puppies in Puppy Bowl XIII. Raffles, drink specials, and much more will be available.

Bring a Barktown Rescue donation item to receive one extra raffle ticket.

Puppy Bowl XIII airs Sunday, Feb 5 at 3 p.m. on Animal Planet.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.