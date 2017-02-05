Animals predicting Super Bowl winners

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Animals nationwide are making their picks for who will win Super Bowl LI.

A bear in Montana was given two banana cakes decorated with the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots logos.

The bear knocked over both cakes, but eventually picked the Patriots as his winner.

Meanwhile, a panda at the Memphis Zoo just couldn't make us his mind. He knocked over two different boxes of food that represented the teams, but didn't name a real winner.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.