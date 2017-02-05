Lady Gaga's Super Bowl show to feature hundreds of drones

Secretary of State Alison Grimes was transported by Kentucky State Police on Derby Day, her office confirmed. State police are investigating the photo, which Grimes posted on Twitter.More >>
Secretary of State Alison Grimes was transported by Kentucky State Police on Derby Day, her office confirmed. State police are investigating the photo, which Grimes posted on Twitter.More >>
Police say the shooting happened Monday in the 2200 block of Greenwood Avenue near South 22nd Street.More >>
Police say the shooting happened Monday in the 2200 block of Greenwood Avenue near South 22nd Street.More >>
The evidence officers recovered, and the felony charges filed against both men.More >>
The evidence officers recovered, and the felony charges filed against both men.More >>
Police say they know who caused his injuries, but no charges are pending at this time...More >>
Police say they know who caused his injuries, but no charges are pending at this time...More >>
Five more JCPS schools will join the majority of others across the district in offering free meals to all of its students – regardless of their income – during the 2017-18 year, while lunch prices will rise again for those who don't qualify for the free meals.More >>
Five more JCPS schools will join the majority of others across the district in offering free meals to all of its students – regardless of their income – during the 2017-18 year, while lunch prices will rise again for those who don't qualify for the free meals.More >>
Police have identified a murder suspect taken into custody after a chase that started early Tuesday afternoon in Shively and ended on the approach to the Lincoln Bridge.More >>
Police have identified a murder suspect taken into custody after a chase that started early Tuesday afternoon in Shively and ended on the approach to the Lincoln Bridge.More >>
A woman has been found dead in her LaRue County home, along with dozens of dogs fighting for food amid filth, feces and fleas.More >>
A woman has been found dead in her LaRue County home, along with dozens of dogs fighting for food amid filth, feces and fleas.More >>
The drug cocktail being investigated for overdose deaths in three states.More >>
The drug cocktail being investigated for overdose deaths in three states.More >>